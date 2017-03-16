(CNN)Here's what you might have missed today on CNN.
— President Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget that slashes domestic programs and gives a big boost to military spending. Here's what would be cut and how it could affect you.
— Senate Intelligence Committee leaders shot down Trump's wiretapping claims. So did House Speaker Paul Ryan.
— Two federal judges temporarily blocked Trump's travel ban that was supposed to go into effect today.
— A new Pew study found that Islam is the world's fastest growing religion, and not just in Muslim majority nations: 10% of all Europeans are projected to be members of the Muslim faith by 2050.
— An eclipse is set to cross the United States for the first time in 99 years.
— Newly declassified footage shows US nuclear tests.
— Rare emeralds discovered in a 400-year-old shipwreck are set to fetch millions.
— March Madness is underway! If you need to study up or want to follow all today's games, we've got you covered.