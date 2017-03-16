My Hero is a series profiling remarkable people around the world who have touched the lives of anchors and correspondents at CNN. Discover more over at CNN Heroes.

(CNN) "I first saw and encountered Desmond Tutu in person when he came to my school," CNN's Robyn Curnow recalls.

It was the late 1980s and townships were burning in South Africa. Apartheid's death throes were in full swing, violent and bloody, yet here was Archbishop Tutu, Nobel peace laureate and activist, in the chapel of Curnow's school.

"He still took the time to come out and speak to a bunch of teenage girls in the suburbs," she marvels. The voice of a liberation movement, who unlike many of his peers was not in jail, nor in exile, Tutu was out to spread the word of an inclusive, equal society that at the time still lived beyond the horizon for South Africa.

"The man that I listened to then was the same that I ended up speaking to and interviewing over the next few decades."

JUST WATCHED Desmond Tutu: Why "The Arch" continues to inspire Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Desmond Tutu: Why "The Arch" continues to inspire 02:41

Curnow's inspiration, her choice for CNN Heroes' My Hero series, is now Archbishop Emeritus Tutu, having retired from public life. Perhaps unsurprisingly he remains a firebrand and staunch defender of human rights, continuing to advocate with wit and his trademark sense of humor.

Read More