UN sends a message: children are #NotATarget

(CNN) Holding portraits of Syrian 6-year-olds, the entire UN organization mobilized Wednesday to make its message clear on the sixth anniversary of Syria's civil war.

Ahmad, Seedra, Radwan and Khadeeja have never known peace and should not be targets.

Ahmad

The sounds of war, whizzing bullets and double-tap barrel bombs, have surrounded them since their birth six years ago.

Radwan

"I wanted to become a doctor," Ahmad, from Idlib, Syria, told UNICEF as he sat in a bombed-out school. "Perhaps I won't become anything, because our school was attacked."

Seedra and Baraa

Radwan and his family live in the Al-Nour camp for internally displaced persons near Idlib. Recent snow means Radwan, wearing open-toed slippers and armed with a shovel, must clear the entrance of his family's linen tent.

Read More