Toddler with medical emergency gets special convoy through snow storm

(CNN) National Guard humvees don't typically escort toddlers. But when a 23-month-old needed an emergency medical procedure, and a ferocious Nor'easter threatened to prevent it, soldiers and police in Pennsylvania jumped into action.

The child needed to get from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania State Police said.

But fear not -- "The snow doesn't stop us!" Pennsylvania State Police posted on Facebook.

So state troopers, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania National Guard joined forces to escort the child, who was not identified, for the "emergency medical procedure."

