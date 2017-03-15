Police suspend dispatcher 8 days in Tamir Rice shooting

Story highlights The dispatcher failed to relay all relevant information to officers, department finds

Tamir Rice's mother, Samaria, said the decision by police was "unacceptable"

(CNN) More than two years after an officer shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, Cleveland police have disciplined a dispatcher for failing to relay a citizen's 911 report that Rice was "probably a juvenile" and that his gun was "probably fake," according to a letter signed by the chief.

Dispatcher Constance Hollinger was suspended for eight days without pay for the violation.

Also punished was Officer William Cunningham II, who was off duty working security at a recreation center nearby when the shooting happened. He was suspended for two days without pay for working that second job without permission. He was also accused of submitting an untruthful report about the shooting.

"Eight days for gross negligence resulting in the death of a 12-year-old boy," Chandra said in a statement. "How pathetic is that?"

