Russian spy ship again spotted off East Coast

(CNN) For the second time in a month a Russian spy ship has been spotted near the US coastline, this time off the coast of Georgia.

The Victor Leonov, a Russian spy vessel outfitted with a variety of high-tech spy equipment and designed to intercept communications signals, was spotted some 20 miles south of the US Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay near the Florida border, a US defense official told CNN. It was heading north.

The ship was docked in Cuba before heading towards the US, said the defense official, who didn't specify when the sighting occurred.

Last month, the US Navy spotted the same ship sailing 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut, the farthest north it had ever ventured, according to a US defense official. The Vishnya-class spy ship also conducted similar patrols in 2014 and 2015.

US jurisdiction extends 12 nautical miles (13.8 miles) from the coast, meaning that the Russian ship was likely in international waters.

