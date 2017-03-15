Breaking News

Snowstorm leaves US for the Atlantic; at least 7 dead

By Jason Hanna and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 10:22 AM ET, Wed March 15, 2017

Winter storm coming up in US' northeast region
Winter storm coming up in US' northeast region

    At least 6 dead as storm moves north

Story highlights

  • Six weather-related deaths reported in US and one in Canada
  • Normalcy trickles back in some areas of the Northeast

(CNN)A major winter storm that dumped more than 30 inches of snow in parts of the Northeast US weakened as it moved east over the Atlantic on Wednesday after leaving at least seven people dead.

Normalcy was trickling back in some areas of the Northeast as some train service and flights resumed. But more than 1,000 US flights still were canceled Wednesday, adding to the 7,900-plus flights canceled earlier this week, according to Flightaware.com.
And some school systems, including in Boston, also canceled classes Wednesday. Boston's mayor said about 6 to 8 inches of snow had fallen by there Tuesday afternoon.
    Paul Hammer updates the sign in front of his nursery in Mansfield, Connecticut, on Tuesday, March 14.
    Paul Hammer updates the sign in front of his nursery in Mansfield, Connecticut, on Tuesday, March 14.
    Cherie Burke contends with blowing snow in Portland, Maine, on March 14.
    Cherie Burke contends with blowing snow in Portland, Maine, on March 14.
    A person crosses the street in New York's Times Square on March 14.
    A person crosses the street in New York's Times Square on March 14.
    People struggle to walk in Boston on March 14.
    People struggle to walk in Boston on March 14.
    Yvonne Mouskourie makes herself comfortable after her morning flight to Florida was canceled in Newark, New Jersey.
    Yvonne Mouskourie makes herself comfortable after her morning flight to Florida was canceled in Newark, New Jersey.
    Metro North employees clear the snow off the platform at the Greenwich Station in Greenwich, Connecticut, on March 14.
    Metro North employees clear the snow off the platform at the Greenwich Station in Greenwich, Connecticut, on March 14.
    A person walks past the Washington Monument on March 14.
    A person walks past the Washington Monument on March 14.
    Traffic lights and a street sign sway in heavy winds in Sea Bright, New Jersey, on March 14.
    Traffic lights and a street sign sway in heavy winds in Sea Bright, New Jersey, on March 14.
    Taryn Hallweaver and her dog, Willy, walk in Portland, Maine, on March 14.
    Taryn Hallweaver and her dog, Willy, walk in Portland, Maine, on March 14.
    Jason Roy clears the windshield of a small plow being used to clear snow at City Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, on March 14.
    Jason Roy clears the windshield of a small plow being used to clear snow at City Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, on March 14.
    Workers clear debris after a tree branch fell on a parked car in Baltimore on March 14.
    Workers clear debris after a tree branch fell on a parked car in Baltimore on March 14.
    Blaine Webb helps a transit employee shovel out a bus in Spring City, Pennsylvania.
    Blaine Webb helps a transit employee shovel out a bus in Spring City, Pennsylvania.
    A vehicle makes its way through a normally busy intersection in Yonkers, New York, on March 14.
    A vehicle makes its way through a normally busy intersection in Yonkers, New York, on March 14.
    Terminal C at Logan International Airport was nearly empty as the snowstorm began to enter the Boston area on March 14.
    Terminal C at Logan International Airport was nearly empty as the snowstorm began to enter the Boston area on March 14.
    Waves pound the seawall in Scituate, Massachusetts, on March 14.
    Waves pound the seawall in Scituate, Massachusetts, on March 14.
    A subway station that services an above-ground train is closed in New York on March 14.
    A subway station that services an above-ground train is closed in New York on March 14.
    Workers in Washington clear snow on Capitol Hill on March 14.
    Workers in Washington clear snow on Capitol Hill on March 14.
    A man crosses South Broad Street in Philadelphia on March 14.
    A man crosses South Broad Street in Philadelphia on March 14.
    Ferries depart the Newport Terminal in Jersey City, New Jersey, on March 14.
    Ferries depart the Newport Terminal in Jersey City, New Jersey, on March 14.
    Snow rises up to mailboxes outside Union Dale, Pennsylvania, on March 14.
    Snow rises up to mailboxes outside Union Dale, Pennsylvania, on March 14.
    The "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull sculpture in New York.
    The "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull sculpture in New York.
    A man looks at train cancellations in Philadelphia on March 14.
    A man looks at train cancellations in Philadelphia on March 14.
    A National Park Service employee shovels snow at the White House on March 14.
    A National Park Service employee shovels snow at the White House on March 14.
    A worker clears the sidewalk in front of Boston's Museum of Science on March 14.
    A worker clears the sidewalk in front of Boston's Museum of Science on March 14.
    The storm led to six deaths in the United States and one in Canada this week, authorities said -- a toll that started Monday as snow fell in Wisconsin.
    A roundup of the deaths:
    • Two men died of cardiac-related problems after trying to clear snow Monday in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County, the county's medical examiner's office reported. One man, 76, was operating a snow blower before he died; the second man, 64, was shoveling snow, the office said.
    Timelapses show snow cover the Northeast
    • In Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a snowplow driver was killed in a collision Tuesday with an Amtrak snow-plowing train, fire Chief Andrew Fraser said. The plow driver was crossing the tracks, which the train was working to clear after roughly 12 to 15 inches of snow fell.
    • In Canada, a driver of a tractor-trailer died from injuries after a multicar pileup Tuesday during blizzard conditions on Highway 401 in the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands in southern Ontario, a township spokeswoman said.
    • On New York's Staten Island, a 47-year-old man died of a heart attack he suffered while shoveling snow Tuesday, police said.
    • In East Hartford, Connecticut, an elderly man died after being struck by a snowplow Tuesday afternoon, police said.
    • In Gilford, New Hampshire, a 16-year-old girl was killed in a weather-related accident, police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee told CNN. The victim was the daughter of a Gilford police dispatcher, according to authorities.
    More than 30 inches of snow were reported Tuesday in parts of Pennsylvania and upstate New York, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine received 20 inches or more, the weather service said.
    "Areas along the coast from New York to Boston, didn't see as much as expected," said Taylor Ward, a CNN meteorologist. "But some portions of the Northeast have seen more than 30 inches of snow."
    Strong winds also caused difficulties Tuesday. Along the New Jersey coast, winds pushed ocean water into neighborhoods, resulting in coastal flooding and beach erosion.
    Amtrak service was not completely back on track Wednesday, with fewer trains running from New York City to Boston and to Washington. The Vermonter, Keystone Service and Empire Service also were running on modified schedules.
    Was the blizzard a bust? It's debatable
    Metro-North trains, which ferry commuters to and from New York City, were running on a modified weekday schedule Wednesday morning, with some trains delayed or canceled.
    Though the storm's most powerful portion moved out to sea Wednesday, it still was expected to affect eastern Quebec. A blizzard was expected to drop more than 10 inches of snow by Thursday and whip the area with wind gusts of more than 60 mph, Environment Canada said.
    Brisk winds and a few inches of snow also were possible Wednesday for portions of New York state and northern New England.

    CNN's Madison Park, Michelle Krupa, Mayra Cuevas and Keith Allen contributed to this report.