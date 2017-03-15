Story highlights Six weather-related deaths reported in US and one in Canada

Normalcy trickles back in some areas of the Northeast

(CNN) A major winter storm that dumped more than 30 inches of snow in parts of the Northeast US weakened as it moved east over the Atlantic on Wednesday after leaving at least seven people dead.

Normalcy was trickling back in some areas of the Northeast as some train service and flights resumed. But more than 1,000 US flights still were canceled Wednesday, adding to the 7,900-plus flights canceled earlier this week, according to Flightaware.com.

And some school systems, including in Boston , also canceled classes Wednesday. Boston's mayor said about 6 to 8 inches of snow had fallen by there Tuesday afternoon.

Photos: Late winter snowstorm hits Northeast Paul Hammer updates the sign in front of his nursery in Mansfield, Connecticut, on Tuesday, March 14. Cherie Burke contends with blowing snow in Portland, Maine, on March 14. A person crosses the street in New York's Times Square on March 14. People struggle to walk in Boston on March 14. Yvonne Mouskourie makes herself comfortable after her morning flight to Florida was canceled in Newark, New Jersey. Metro North employees clear the snow off the platform at the Greenwich Station in Greenwich, Connecticut, on March 14. A person walks past the Washington Monument on March 14. Traffic lights and a street sign sway in heavy winds in Sea Bright, New Jersey, on March 14. Taryn Hallweaver and her dog, Willy, walk in Portland, Maine, on March 14. Jason Roy clears the windshield of a small plow being used to clear snow at City Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, on March 14. Workers clear debris after a tree branch fell on a parked car in Baltimore on March 14. Blaine Webb helps a transit employee shovel out a bus in Spring City, Pennsylvania. A vehicle makes its way through a normally busy intersection in Yonkers, New York, on March 14. Terminal C at Logan International Airport was nearly empty as the snowstorm began to enter the Boston area on March 14. Waves pound the seawall in Scituate, Massachusetts, on March 14. A subway station that services an above-ground train is closed in New York on March 14. Workers in Washington clear snow on Capitol Hill on March 14. A man crosses South Broad Street in Philadelphia on March 14. Ferries depart the Newport Terminal in Jersey City, New Jersey, on March 14. Snow rises up to mailboxes outside Union Dale, Pennsylvania, on March 14. The "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull sculpture in New York. A man looks at train cancellations in Philadelphia on March 14. A National Park Service employee shovels snow at the White House on March 14. A worker clears the sidewalk in front of Boston's Museum of Science on March 14.

The storm led to six deaths in the United States and one in Canada this week, authorities said -- a toll that started Monday as snow fell in Wisconsin.

A roundup of the deaths:

