See the real life Giving Tree ... in Oakland

(CNN) "Once there was a tree... and she loved a little boy." Already getting teary remembering "The Giving Tree"? Then this isn't going to get much easier.

A aging tree on a city sidewalk in Oakland, California, was chopped down this week. All that's left is a stump and a piece of bark that looks an awful lot like a back rest.

So, someone inscribed the final lines from the tender story on the stump. And the picture of the real-life Giving Tree made its way through the internet, tugging hearts and bringing back memories.

"I don't need very much now," said the boy. "Just a quiet place to sit and rest. I am very tired." "Well," said the tree, straightening Herself up as much as she could, "Well an old stump is good for sitting and resting. Come, Boy, sit down. Sit down and rest. And the boy did."

They cut down a tree in my neighborhood 🌳❤ #thegivingtree #shelsilverstein #oakland #love #stump #childhood #lessons #stillimportant A post shared by Phoebe C. (@feebee510) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:07am PST

It's no surprise why the book and the tribute speak to so many people.

