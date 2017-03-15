Breaking News

Summer skiing: 7 of the hottest spots

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 6:51 AM ET, Wed March 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Hintertux glacier at the head of the Ziller valley south-east of Innsbruck is open 365 days a year. It is one of the world&#39;s premier summer skiing spots with up to 18 kilometers of skiing above 3,000 meters.
Photos: Best summer skiing spots
Hintertux, AustriaThe Hintertux glacier at the head of the Ziller valley south-east of Innsbruck is open 365 days a year. It is one of the world's premier summer skiing spots with up to 18 kilometers of skiing above 3,000 meters.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
High above Les 2 Alpes lies an extensive summer skiing area on the flanks of the mighty La Meije with lifts up to 3,600 meters.
Photos: Best summer skiing spots
Les 2 Alpes, FranceHigh above Les 2 Alpes lies an extensive summer skiing area on the flanks of the mighty La Meije with lifts up to 3,600 meters.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
The Grande Motte glacier above Tignes hosts skiing and boarding up to 3,456 meters in summer, with the option of launching down ramps into the lake to perfect freestyle technique in the afternoon.
Photos: Best summer skiing spots
Tignes, FranceThe Grande Motte glacier above Tignes hosts skiing and boarding up to 3,456 meters in summer, with the option of launching down ramps into the lake to perfect freestyle technique in the afternoon.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Zermatt&#39;s summer skiing takes place on the Theodul glacier under the watchful eye of the majestic Matterhorn. It is a favorite of race-training camps and international ski teams.
Photos: Best summer skiing spots
Zermatt, SwitzerlandZermatt's summer skiing takes place on the Theodul glacier under the watchful eye of the majestic Matterhorn. It is a favorite of race-training camps and international ski teams.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Whistler&#39;s summer skiing area is the Horstman glacier above Blackcomb mountain. The venue is for advanced and expert skiers, with a terrain park and moguls fields to practice that freestyle technique in soft, sunny conditions.
Photos: Best summer skiing spots
Whistler, CanadaWhistler's summer skiing area is the Horstman glacier above Blackcomb mountain. The venue is for advanced and expert skiers, with a terrain park and moguls fields to practice that freestyle technique in soft, sunny conditions.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Saas Fee is a traditional traffic-free village surrounded by a host of immense 4,000-meter peaks with summer skiing available on the glacier tumbling down from the summit of the Allalinhorn.
Photos: Best summer skiing spots
Saas Fee, SwitzerlandSaas Fee is a traditional traffic-free village surrounded by a host of immense 4,000-meter peaks with summer skiing available on the glacier tumbling down from the summit of the Allalinhorn.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
The Kitzsteinhorn glacier above Kaprun in the Salzburg region is a magnet for summer skiing fans and offers a wealth of beginner and intermediates slopes from an altitude of 3,029 meters with views across to the lake at Zell am See.
Photos: Best summer skiing spots
Kaprun, AustriaThe Kitzsteinhorn glacier above Kaprun in the Salzburg region is a magnet for summer skiing fans and offers a wealth of beginner and intermediates slopes from an altitude of 3,029 meters with views across to the lake at Zell am See.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
Hintertux glacier summer skiingLes 2 Alpes summer skiiing glacierTignes summer skiingZermatt summer skiing glacierWhistler_PaulMorrison_0156Saas Fee summer skiing 1Kaprun summer skiing 1

(CNN)Are you ski or snowboard obsessed? Do you crave an endless winter?

If ski lifts closing at the end of the season is a time to mourn, you'll be keen to scout out those summer spots.
Summer skiing, on dazzling-white glaciers high above lush green valleys, can help feed that addiction without flying to the southern hemisphere.
Here's seven venues where you can stave off those winter withdrawal symptoms.

    Hintertux, Austria

    Read More
    Hintertux is the only ski resort in Austria open 365 days a year and boasts extensive high-altitude summer skiing and snowboarding at the head of the Ziller valley south east of Innsbruck.
    With up to 10 lifts and a possible 18 kilometers of slopes above 3,000m, Hintertux offers a range of skiing for all levels below the Olperer peak at 3,478 meters.
    The quality of the snow means the Hintertux glacier is a favorite spot for international ski teams to train in the off season.
    The Betterpark Hintertux is one of the highest freestyle parks in Austria at 3,200m with terrain for all levels from April to early June and from mid-September to December.
    Official website: Hintertux
    READ: 12 of the world's biggest ski areas

    Les 2 Alpes, France

    High above the resort in the shadow of the mighty La Meije (3,983m) sits Les 2 Alpes' spectacular summer skiing venue.
    The 120-hectare glacier, 70 kilometers from Grenoble, is one of Europe's biggest summer spots offering slopes from 2,900 meters to almost 3,600 meters on the Dome de la Lauze.
    The ski area contains 11 runs (1 red, 9 blue, 1 green) plus a snowpark, accessed by 17 lifts. It is open for skiing and boarding from 7am to 1230pm from June 24 to September 2.
    Les 2 Alpes is set to be connected to nearby Alpe d'Huez by an 18-minute gondola by the 2021, taking the winter ski area to a whopping 475 kilometers of piste.
    Official website: Les 2 Alpes
    READ: 10 of the world's most extreme ski lifts

    Tignes, France

    What could be better for the obsessed snowsports fan than a slide around the glacier in the morning, followed by a dip in the Tignes lake in the afternoon?
    Tignes' summer skiing area is perched high up on the slopes of the Grande Motte (3,656 meters), reached by a high-speed underground funicular and then cable car up to a high point of 3,456 meters.
    There are 20 kilometers of varied runs open from the end of June until early August with views over to the giant Grand Casse in the heart of the Vanoise National Park.
    Acrobats with energy to burn can launch themselves on ski, board, back or bike down water ramps into the lake.
    Many of the world's top freestyle skiers and borders use the facility for summer practice.
    Tignes is connected to the ski area of Val d'Isere in winter, forming one of the world's most celebrated skiing destinations.
    Official website: Tignes
    READ: Blizzard of Aahh's -- 'Punk' antiheroes sparked skiing's extreme scene
    Historic Zermatt is a popular summer training base for international ski teams.
    Historic Zermatt is a popular summer training base for international ski teams.

    Zermatt, Switzerland

    High above the glitz of Zermatt under the watchful eye of the majestic Matterhorn lies 25 kilometers of summer skiing on the Theodul glacier.
    The 13 blue and red runs are reached by the Klein Matterhorn cable car, which rises to the high point of the Matterhorn glacier paradise ski area -- shared with Cervinia in Italy -- at 3,883m.
    There is also a terrain park with half pipe, kickers and rails for gravity-challenging snowsports fans.
    Zermatt's glacier skiing area, more than two kilometers above the historic town, is a favorite summer training spot for racers and international ski teams.
    Hiking, mountain-biking and climbing surrounded by some of the Alps' highest peaks make Zermatt a popular summer destination.
    In winter the area combines with Cervinia in Italy to offer 360 kilometers of connected trails.
    Official website: Zermatt
    READ: 9 of the best luxury ski chalets

    Whistler-Blackcomb, Canada

    Skiers in Whistler can treat themselves to a summer slide with a session on the Horstman glacier above Blackcomb.
    Ski World Cup: It all started with a beer
    Ski World Cup: It all started with a beer

      JUST WATCHED

      Ski World Cup: It all started with a beer

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ski World Cup: It all started with a beer 03:16
    The area offers two T-bar lifts and is set up for advanced and expert skiers, with a terrain park and moguls fields to practice that freestyle technique in soft, sunny conditions.
    The glacier is open to the public from May until mid-July from 12pm until 3pm, with access via the Wizard Express and a shuttle bus to the 7th Heaven chair.
    The record-breaking Peak 2 Peak gondola that links Whistler with Blackcomb ski area in winter opens up more than 50 kilometers of hiking trails among the Coast Mountain range.
    Official website: Whistler-Blackcomb
    Traditional Saas Fee is ringed by towering 4,000-meter peaks.
    Traditional Saas Fee is ringed by towering 4,000-meter peaks.

    Saas Fee, Switzerland

    Towering above the traditional, traffic-free Swiss village of Saas Fee are 18 4,000m peaks and among them, below the summit of the Allalinhorn, lies Saas' summer ski area.
    The 20 kilometers of groomed runs snake down between tumbling glaciers from a high point of 3,600m offering a varied mix of trails for those suffering winter withdrawal symptoms.
    The area, just over the mountain as the crow flies, from Zermatt, is open from mid July to the end of October and is another favorite with ski teams, and racing and freestyle camps.
    Official website: Saas Fee
    READ: Europe's hidden gems -- best ski resorts off the beaten track

    Kaprun, Austria

    The Kitzsteinhorn glacier high above the Austrian resort of Kaprun offers summer skiing with far-reaching views over the nearby lake at near Zell am See and the Salzburg region.
    The summit station, known as Gipfelwelt 3000, hosts a gallery and videos of the Hohe Tauern National Park, plus observation deck.
    Visit CNN.com/skiing for more news and videos
    Official website: Zell am See-Kaprun
    Kitzsteinhorn's glacier skiing area is open until July 23 2017. In summer, slides and a snow beach complete with deckchairs are on hand for sun lovers.