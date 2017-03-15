Summer skiing: 7 of the hottest spots

(CNN) Are you ski or snowboard obsessed? Do you crave an endless winter?

If ski lifts closing at the end of the season is a time to mourn, you'll be keen to scout out those summer spots.

Summer skiing, on dazzling-white glaciers high above lush green valleys, can help feed that addiction without flying to the southern hemisphere.

Here's seven venues where you can stave off those winter withdrawal symptoms.

Hintertux, Austria

Hintertux is the only ski resort in Austria open 365 days a year and boasts extensive high-altitude summer skiing and snowboarding at the head of the Ziller valley south east of Innsbruck.

With up to 10 lifts and a possible 18 kilometers of slopes above 3,000m, Hintertux offers a range of skiing for all levels below the Olperer peak at 3,478 meters.

The quality of the snow means the Hintertux glacier is a favorite spot for international ski teams to train in the off season.

The Betterpark Hintertux is one of the highest freestyle parks in Austria at 3,200m with terrain for all levels from April to early June and from mid-September to December.

Les 2 Alpes, France

High above the resort in the shadow of the mighty La Meije (3,983m) sits Les 2 Alpes' spectacular summer skiing venue.

The 120-hectare glacier, 70 kilometers from Grenoble, is one of Europe's biggest summer spots offering slopes from 2,900 meters to almost 3,600 meters on the Dome de la Lauze.

The ski area contains 11 runs (1 red, 9 blue, 1 green) plus a snowpark, accessed by 17 lifts. It is open for skiing and boarding from 7am to 1230pm from June 24 to September 2.

Les 2 Alpes is set to be connected to nearby Alpe d'Huez by an 18-minute gondola by the 2021, taking the winter ski area to a whopping 475 kilometers of piste.

Tignes, France

What could be better for the obsessed snowsports fan than a slide around the glacier in the morning, followed by a dip in the Tignes lake in the afternoon?

Tignes' summer skiing area is perched high up on the slopes of the Grande Motte (3,656 meters), reached by a high-speed underground funicular and then cable car up to a high point of 3,456 meters.

There are 20 kilometers of varied runs open from the end of June until early August with views over to the giant Grand Casse in the heart of the Vanoise National Park.

Acrobats with energy to burn can launch themselves on ski, board, back or bike down water ramps into the lake.

Many of the world's top freestyle skiers and borders use the facility for summer practice.

Tignes is connected to the ski area of Val d'Isere in winter, forming one of the world's most celebrated skiing destinations.

Historic Zermatt is a popular summer training base for international ski teams.

Zermatt, Switzerland

High above the glitz of Zermatt under the watchful eye of the majestic Matterhorn lies 25 kilometers of summer skiing on the Theodul glacier.

The 13 blue and red runs are reached by the Klein Matterhorn cable car, which rises to the high point of the Matterhorn glacier paradise ski area -- shared with Cervinia in Italy -- at 3,883m.

There is also a terrain park with half pipe, kickers and rails for gravity-challenging snowsports fans.

Zermatt's glacier skiing area, more than two kilometers above the historic town, is a favorite summer training spot for racers and international ski teams.

Hiking, mountain-biking and climbing surrounded by some of the Alps' highest peaks make Zermatt a popular summer destination.

In winter the area combines with Cervinia in Italy to offer 360 kilometers of connected trails.

Whistler-Blackcomb, Canada

Skiers in Whistler can treat themselves to a summer slide with a session on the Horstman glacier above Blackcomb.

The area offers two T-bar lifts and is set up for advanced and expert skiers, with a terrain park and moguls fields to practice that freestyle technique in soft, sunny conditions.

The glacier is open to the public from May until mid-July from 12pm until 3pm, with access via the Wizard Express and a shuttle bus to the 7th Heaven chair.

The record-breaking Peak 2 Peak gondola that links Whistler with Blackcomb ski area in winter opens up more than 50 kilometers of hiking trails among the Coast Mountain range.

Traditional Saas Fee is ringed by towering 4,000-meter peaks.

Saas Fee, Switzerland

Towering above the traditional, traffic-free Swiss village of Saas Fee are 18 4,000m peaks and among them, below the summit of the Allalinhorn, lies Saas' summer ski area.

The 20 kilometers of groomed runs snake down between tumbling glaciers from a high point of 3,600m offering a varied mix of trails for those suffering winter withdrawal symptoms.

The area, just over the mountain as the crow flies, from Zermatt, is open from mid July to the end of October and is another favorite with ski teams, and racing and freestyle camps.

Kaprun, Austria

The Kitzsteinhorn glacier high above the Austrian resort of Kaprun offers summer skiing with far-reaching views over the nearby lake at near Zell am See and the Salzburg region.

The summit station, known as Gipfelwelt 3000, hosts a gallery and videos of the Hohe Tauern National Park, plus observation deck.

Kitzsteinhorn's glacier skiing area is open until July 23 2017. In summer, slides and a snow beach complete with deckchairs are on hand for sun lovers.