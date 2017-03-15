Story highlights Dog walker crosses road during race

Cycling star relieved to avoid accident

Sagan had to ride up on pavement

(CNN) Dubbed the rock star of world cycling, Peter Sagan is a showman who likes to pull wheelies mid-race and celebrate victories with a swagger.

But his adroit swerve to avoid crashing into a dog walker during a race in Italy is now perhaps one of his most memorable and entertaining maneuvers.

A few minutes into his individual time trial during the Tirreno-Adriatico race through the city streets of San Bedendetto del Tronto, the 27-year-old had to stray onto the pavement as a woman ambled across a designated crossing point with a dog.

In later admitting he saw the funny side, the Bora-Hansgrohe team rider also said he and the pedestrian were "lucky" to escape without major incident.