Trump promises 'negotiation' on controversial health care bill

Story highlights "I think we're going to have negotiation," he said

Trump nevertheless deemed himself an "arbitrator"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump promised Wednesday that the increasingly contentious Obamacare replacement bill would be open to "negotiation," and that his trademark deal-making could help save the legislation.

The American Health Care Act, crafted by the House GOP but backed by the White House, is in dire political shape as a growing number of hardline and moderate Republicans vow to oppose it. Trump said at a campaign rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that the steadfast opposition from the Democratic Party ensured the bill could only be passed with a united Republican Party.

"If we submitted the Democrats' plan, drawn everything perfect for the Democrats, we wouldn't get one vote from the Democrats," Trump said. "But we're going to get it by."

Asked in an interview if he was "satisfied" with the House's bill, Trump stressed that Republicans had only a slim majority in the Senate and would need to work to keep Republicans in line.

"I think we're going to have negotiation," he told Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "The only way you're going to get it passed is with Republican votes."

