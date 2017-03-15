CNN town hall: HHS Secretary Tom Price caught in a political storm

Story highlights Tom Price has been a key player in GOP leadership's efforts to sell their House health care bill

The Health and Human Services secretary is answering questions about a new CBO report

(CNN) Just a month into his new job, Tom Price is smack-dab in the center of a political storm.

As President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary, Price -- a former congressman and a longtime critic of Obamacare -- is now responsible for selling the Republican Party's controversial new plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act to his former colleagues and the public.

Price is participating in a special CNN town hall event Wednesday night moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash, where he will take health care-related questions from members of the audience.

At the forefront of the fast-moving health care debate in Washington is the House GOP bill to repeal Obamacare introduced last week, which continues to bleed support among Republicans in the lower chamber. GOP congressional leaders and the White House are furiously trying to assuage a range of concerns voiced by rank-and-file Republicans to ensure that they have the 216 votes needed for the bill to pass in the House.

Complicating matters is a new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office this week that predicted that the House GOP bill to repeal Obamacare would result in some 24 million more people being uninsured by 2026 than under the current system.

