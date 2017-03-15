Price defends tax cut for health insurance CEOs

Story highlights The bill Price supports includes a tax break for health care CEOs

He said the current rules are unfair

Washington (CNN) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price defended Wednesday a tax cut for health insurance CEOs in the Republican plan he supports to repeal and replace part of Obamacare.

"This is the federal government before saying to a certain sector of society, a certain individual, you can't make what that company is willing to pay you," Price said in a CNN town hall event moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash.

Price argued that the Obamacare tax rule was unfair and "dangerous," saying it "singled out health care executives." He described the existing tax rule as a punishment.

Read More