Conservatives: Pence helping to change House health care bill

Washington (CNN) Conservative lawmakers emerged from a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday optimistic he may be willing to move the House's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare in their direction.

The Republican Study Committee wants to move up the phase out of the Medicaid-expansion to January 2018 as well as looking to include a work requirement for able-bodied adults into a manager's amendment in the House Rules Committee. The chairman of the RSC, North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker told reporters he believed Pence was open to the idea.

"Ultimately we were told today that we should be hopeful as far as potentially having some of this incorporated into this bigger bill," Walker said.

"The vice president was gracious enough to spend close to 40 minutes with us, took all the questions that he had time for from the members, and I think most guys would have to walk away feeling optimistic about the process," Walker said.

During the meeting, members said that Pence spoke briefly and then offered members the floor to ask questions and voice concerns. Walker passed around handouts for members listing the changes they wanted.

Read More