Which Republicans are opposing the Obamacare repeal bill?

Story highlights Current count: 22 Republicans against the bill; 4 likely against

This list will be updated as new lawmakers indicate whether they will vote for the bill

(CNN) The House Republican bill to repeal Obamacare hangs in a delicate balance as concerned GOP lawmakers publicly come out to express their opposition to the legislation.

The bill needs a simple majority -- or 216 -- to be approved in the House. With no Democrats expected to support the proposal in its current form, House Speaker Paul Ryan can afford to lose no more than 21 Republicans.

According to CNN's ongoing whip count, 22 House Republicans have flat-out said they will vote against the current version of the bill, while four more have indicated they are likely to oppose it. That's 26 lawmakers opposed to or leaning against the bill.

The following whip count continues to be updated as news develops.

No