Which Republicans are opposing the Obamacare repeal bill?

(CNN) The House Republican bill to repeal Obamacare hangs in a delicate balance as concerned GOP lawmakers publicly come out to express their opposition to the legislation.

The bill needs a simple majority -- or 216 -- to be approved in the House. With no Democrats expected to support the proposal in its current form, House Speaker Paul Ryan can afford to lose no more than 21 Republicans.

According to CNN's ongoing whip count, 11 House Republicans have flat-out said they will vote against the current version of the bill, while seven more have indicated they are likely to oppose it and two are in a category where they have serious concerns but their intentions are unknown.