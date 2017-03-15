Former Trump pick now lobbying for Ukrainian Oligarch

Story highlights Monica Crowley would have been the deputy national security adviser

Crowley is now lobbying for Victor Pinchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's original pick for deputy national security adviser is now lobbying for a Ukrainian businessman who once advocated that Kiev acquiesce to Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Conservative commentator Monica Crowley, who would have served as the administration's national security spokeswoman, withdrew from the transition team in January after a series of CNN's KFILE reports revealed that she had plagiarized parts of Ph.D. dissertation at Columbia University.

According to a Friday filing with Justice Department, Crowley is now lobbying for Victor Pinchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch and former Ukrainian politician.

Crowley "will be providing outreach services on behalf of Mr. Victor Pinchuk," according to the Foreign Agents Registration Act filing, which requires people working on behalf of a foreign entity in a "political or quasi-political" capacity to file records.

Such services include "inviting government officials and other policymakers to attend conferences and meetings, such as the annual Munich Security Conference, to engage in learning and dialogue regarding issues of concern to Mr. Pinchuk."

