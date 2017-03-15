(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filled out his March Madness bracket with one day to go before the Round of 64 kicks off. The senator explained his picks Wednesday to ESPN's Andy Katz and ABC's Rick Klein in his Washington office.

McConnell may stick to party lines, but in several cases, he threw seeding to the wind.

Mitch McConnell has UofL beating UK in the Final Four, then winning it all. pic.twitter.com/uz8oNuufQS

While his conservative instincts start to take over in the Round of 32, McConnell clearly has a couple of favorites. Recognizing this year's darling SMU (6) over Baylor (3), McConnell also continued his support for Xavier (11), choosing that team to knock out FSU (3).

Interestingly, he just seemed to skip over the winner of his projected Creighton/Oregon match up, but that doesn't matter because he chose Louisville (2) to beat either of those teams in the next round anyway.

McConnell's Sweet Sixteen sticks to seeding, even taking out Xavier. Interestingly, McConnell knocks out all four 1 seeds in the Elite Eight, leaving him a Final Four populated only by 2 seeds, including Louisville and Kentucky, who won their last championships in 2013 and 2012, respectively.

Because of the way seeding works, McConnell had to choose between the two in their Final Four match up, with Louisville coming out on top. In the end, McConnell predicts that Louisville will beat Duke in the championship.

"Honestly, this a pick of the heart, not of the head. I'm not so sure U of L can beat Duke," McConnell said, making a choice that shows home-state pride from one of the country's leading conservatives.