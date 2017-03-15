Trump vs. Cuban in 2020? Cuban doesn't say no

Story highlights During the campaign, Mark Cuban was a frequent critic of fellow billionaire Donald Trump

The "Shark Tank" host praised the President's positive effect on the economy

(CNN) Move over politicians, reality TV stars as presidents could be here to stay.

"Shark Tank" host, investor, businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't shut down the possibility Wednesday of making his own run for the Oval Office.

In an interview on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper ," the host asked Cuban if he would consider mounting a challenge to President Donald Trump in 2020.

"I don't want to say no ... but it's not my dream to be president of the United States," Cuban said. "Would I like to have influence? I love helping entrepreneurs and love helping to create jobs. ... I'm good at that. If I can continue to do that, I'm happy."

During the 2016 election, Cuban was a frequent critic of the fellow billionaire and former host of NBC's "The Apprentice," and voiced his support for Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

