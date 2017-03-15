Jurnee Smollett-Bell: The wounds of slavery have not healed

Story highlights The actress stars as Rosalee in "Underground"

She said Trump's election is a "call to action" for activists

New York (CNN) Despite being a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump, Jurnee Smollett-Bell remains hopeful during his presidency because the "spirit of revolution" brings change.

One of the actress' inspirations as an activist is her character, Rosalee, a young slave fighting for freedom in the WGN TV series "Underground ."

"It's such a privilege for all of us to be able to be used as a vessel to tell this sacred story," Smollett-Bell said, "and in paying homage to our ancestors, I think we've all gained so much inspiration and hope and just being able to reach back and hold on to these revolutionaries, these real heroes who changed our nation."

"Underground" chronicles the story of a group of slaves and their grueling 600-mile escape from a Georgia plantation in the 1850s.

The Macon 7, as they're called, were aided by abolitionists along their journey through the Underground Raailroad during the antebellum South.

