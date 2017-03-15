Did Donald Trump leak his own tax returns?

(CNN) David Cay Johnston, the journalist who revealed President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns, said he doesn't know who supplied the documents and it was at least possible the White House was behind the release.

"Yes," the Pulitzer prize winning journalist replied when CNN anchor Poppy Harlow asked him if he thought the two pages, which show Trump paid $38 million in taxes that year, could have been sent by the President himself.

"Donald has a long history of leaking things about himself and doing it indirectly and directly," Johnston told Harlow and Chris Cuomo. "So it's a possibility."

Johnston, however, did not provide evidence for that theory and argued later that the White House's response suggested the President was displeased with the release.

"The anger with which the White House responded suggested not likely, however," he said. "It's when something gets leaked he's happy about he doesn't complain."

