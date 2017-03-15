Sessions: I never gave Trump reason to believe Obama wiretapped him

Story highlights The attorney general was a top surrogate for Trump's campaign

Trump has alleged -- without providing evidence -- that Obama had his "wires tapped" at Trump Tower

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday he never gave President Donald Trump any reason to believe the GOP candidate had been wiretapped by the Obama administration during the campaign.

Asked by a reporter at an event on crime in Richmond, Virginia, if he ever briefed Trump on "investigations related to the campaign or did you ever give him any reason to believe that he was wiretapped by the previous administration," Sessions replied, "Look, the answer is no."

Sessions went on to reiterate that he has recused himself from any investigations involving the Trump campaign and transition and said he was not speaking with the President or the people who are investigating the case. He added that he was "unable to comment on any of these details."

The attorney general -- who was a top surrogate for Trump's campaign -- also defended meeting with the Russian ambassador to the US last year and reiterated his previous position that he was doing so in his capacity as a senator on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"I never considered meeting with the Russian ambassador to be anything improper in any way," Sessions said. "We did not discuss politics or campaigns. He came in and we discussed issues like Ukraine and things of that nature."

