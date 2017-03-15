Hispanic businesses to have White House meetings

Story highlights Topics will include trade, deregulation, immigration, health care and tax reform

The USHCC endorsed Hillary Clinton during last year's election

Washington (CNN) Hispanic business leaders will be at the White House for meetings Thursday, with topics ranging from trade, to immigration, to health care, to women's issues.

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Javier Palomarez will lead the Hispanic business leaders for meetings at the White House, as the organization holds its annual legislative summit and also conducts outreach on Capitol Hill.

There will be meetings with senior administration officials in two groups -- one focused specifically on women and Latina business leaders, and the other with a wider group of major Hispanic businesses.

Topics will include trade, deregulation, immigration, health care and tax reform, according to a representative of the organization.

The White House confirmed the meeting is taking place.

