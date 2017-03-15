Poll: 55% of voters disapprove of Trump's handling of health care

Story highlights A new poll shows people don't like what they're hearing on health care

Washington (CNN) Most voters -- 55% -- say they disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of health care, while just 35% said they approved, according to a new Fox News poll released Wednesday.

The vast majority -- 72% of respondents -- said they were familiar with the Republican plan to repeal and replace part of Obamacare. Only 34% of people said they supported that plan.

Of those who said they were opposed to the Republican plan, the American Health Care Act, 67% said it was because the bill "makes too many changes to Obamacare" and 21% said they didn't support the plan because it "doesn't make enough changes to Obamacare."

People were split on the stability of the current health care system. Almost half agreed with the idea that Obamacare would collapse if left untouched, a position put forward by many Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

