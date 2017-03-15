Trump defends wiretap accusation amid doubts

Story highlights "Frankly, we have a lot right now," Trump said of his proof

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his baseless accusation that President Barack Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower, saying the media reports and the initial proof he had at the time made his claim appropriate.

Trump said in an interview that his accusation was grounded in a New York Times story and a Fox News report, and that he currently has additional proof that he has yet to make public.

The President, pressed by Fox News' Tucker Carlson about why he did not wait for more evidence to materialize before releasing it, maintained that his burden had been met.

"Frankly, we have a lot right now," Trump said of his proof, before pivoting back to the media coverage of supposed wiretaps. "But wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks."'

The White House recently argued that Trump was not literally claiming that Obama tapped the phones at Trump Tower, but was more broadly performing surveillance on Trump's Midtown home and offices.

