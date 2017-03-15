Dina Powell to be named deputy national security adviser for strategy

Story highlights She was previously Trump's senior counselor for economic initiatives

Powell will focus on long-term planning for the National Security Council

(CNN) Dina Powell, President Donald Trump's senior counselor for economic initiatives, is switching roles at the White House and will named deputy national security adviser for strategy, a senior administration official tells CNN.

Powell, a former executive at Goldman Sachs, served as director of personnel under President George W. Bush. She was born in Egypt and speaks Arabic.

Powell will work closely with K.T. McFarland, who has been the acting deputy for strategy. Though some national security experts speculated that McFarland would leave following Michael Flynn's ouster as national security adviser earlier this year, a senior administration official said that she will remain.

Powell, the official said, will focus on long-term planning for the National Security Council and with closely with national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

