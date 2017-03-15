The President has some thoughts about Snoop Dogg

CNN Politics COVER/LINE newsletter is where politics meets pop culture you can subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from today's issue.

(CNN) It's been three days since Snoop Dogg released his music video for "Lavender," in which a clown President Trump lookalike has a gun that shoots a flag reading "BANG" pulled on him. This morning Trump finally responded:

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told TMZ the rapper "owes the President an apology."

Ivanka Trump brand announces move to costume jewelry. Related, Ivanka Trump wears a lot of her costume jewelry:

Kate wrote a story Tuesday about Ivanka Trump's brand discontinuing her fine jewelry line of pricey diamond and gold pieces, and focusing more on inexpensive costume jewelry. But to be honest, we all should have known that anyway because for the past couple of weeks, the first daughter has been wearing a lot of, wait for it, her line's costume jewelry.

Like at her dad's joint address to Congress, where she wore her $42 ear crawlers

