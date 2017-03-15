Schumer: Democrats remain skeptical of Gorsuch, may block him

Story highlights The Democratic caucus may stay united

If they do, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch would be blocked

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday "there is a great deal of skepticism" in the Democratic caucus about the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court but declined to predict if Democrats would block Gorsuch with a filibuster.

Schumer's comments come five days before Gorsuch's confirmation hearings begin Monday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I think many of my colleagues are skeptical but waiting for the hearings," Schumer said at a news conference. "I have touched base with a good number of my colleagues. After the hearings, I intend to make my views very strongly known to them. Each member will make his or her own decision."

If the 48 members of the Democratic caucus stay united, they would be able to block Gorsuch from getting the 60 votes he would need to advance to a final vote. Republican leaders and strategists for President Donald Trump are themselves skeptical all Democrats -- especially moderates running for re-election in red states -- will block Gorsuch who has a strong legal background.

Read More