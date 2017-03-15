Story highlights House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes said some take Donald Trump too literally

The Senate Intelligence Committee Chair said they take anything the President says seriously

Washington (CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes chided the media Wednesday for taking President Donald Trump's wiretap accusations literally, but his Senate counterpart fired back that he takes the President so seriously he's spent the last few weeks searching the government for evidence.

"I take seriously anything the President says," Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr told reporters Wednesday. "If I didn't, then we wouldn't have searched and talked to every federal agency about whether there were any warrants that existed."

Both Burr and Nunes have said they have yet to see any evidence that Trump was wiretapped by then-President Barack Obama last year -- an allegation he tweeted almost two weeks ago, which has only added fuel to a trio of Russia investigations on Capitol Hill.

"We don't have any evidence that that took place and in fact I don't believe -- just in the last week of time, the people we've talked to -- I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," Nunes said earlier Wednesday.

But Nunes cautioned against reading too much into what the President says.

