The health care plan (almost) everyone hates

Timothy Stanley is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between LA and DC Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

President Donald Trump exploited anger at Obamacare to get elected -- that was smart. His mistake was to promise to replace it with something that would deliver the best of everything: high coverage, low costs.

Now Trump is facing the real problem, which is that his "something for everyone" philosophy does not translate well into government, particularly a government running out of cash. Trump has demanded from Congress a huge tax cut and a massive increase in defense spending . Money will have to be saved, but how?

Step forward Paul Ryan with the AHCA, which at its heart is an attempt to make Obamacare more economical rather than abolish it altogether. It's a first step , say its defenders, one that will still keep a lot of poor people covered, cut out rules that stifle competition, raise a few costs to improve the fiscal position and cut $337 billion over 10 years. A nice nip and tuck. Isn't that what Republicans want?

No. Not the moderate Republicans who represent constituencies with small majorities, at least. How can they possibly support an act that either fails to insure their voters or causes their premiums to rise -- even if, as the Congressional Budget Office assessed, they might eventually fall again?

The conservatives have a point. The AHCA is a reform that goes far enough to hurt people without going far enough to make things better.

The conservative Republican argument is that only when the government liberalizes the market and empowers consumers with lower taxes -- will the costs of health care fall. Greater coverage, they argue, is best achieved through health care becoming so cheap -- thanks to competition -- that anyone can afford it.

The tragedy of American health care is cost. Consumers are charged crazy amounts and have little power to do anything about it. The socialist solution, which is practiced in Britain, is for the government to take complete control of health care and regulate prices. The free market solution would be to get government out of health care altogether; let healthy competition drive down bills.

Obamacare is part of a long tradition of the US stumbling between socialism and the free market, delivering not the best of both worlds but, very often, the worst. Instead of bringing the costs of the health care market down, the US system now subsidizes consumers who would otherwise struggle to afford its products.

With the Republicans in control, now ought to be the best time to enact a total reform of health care -- but it looks like it won't happen. Partly because of worries about alienating the voters and because Republicans like Ryan aren't on board with a fully free market approach. But also because the logic of Trump-style populism has limited the conversation. Rather than challenge the philosophy behind Obamacare, Trump really only challenged its implementation. He was a candidate for a more generous version of the status quo, and his populist approach threw away an enormous opportunity to rethink the underlying principles of how American health care operates.

