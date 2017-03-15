What Trump could learn from Andrew Jackson

Story highlights David Reynolds: Trump should add dose of Lincoln to his love of Andrew Jackson

David S. Reynolds is a Distinguished Professor at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. He is the author or editor of 15 books, including "Waking Giant: America in the Age of Jackson." The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When President Donald Trump lays a wreath Wednesday at Andrew Jackson's grave in Nashville, he'll be paying homage to a president whose mantle as a populist hero he is trying to wear. Does he deserve the honor?

There are, to be sure, similarities between Jackson and Trump.

Trump succeeding Barack Obama resembles Jackson taking over from John Quincy Adams. In both cases, a populist president followed a cerebral one. Adams, like Obama, enjoyed reading books. Adams graduated second in his class at Harvard and read widely on all kinds of subjects, from science to history. He engaged in careful discussion of political issues, as does Obama.

Jackson, by contrast, had little time for books -- so little, according to contemporary biographer James Parton , that the only book besides the Bible that Jackson read all the way through was "The Vicar of Wakefield," a novel by Oliver Goldsmith. Trump, likewise, prefers bullet points to books and tweets to discussion.

Jackson anticipated today's anti-intellectualism, epitomized by Trump, who has -- among other things -- rejected the science behind climate change. His science denial was matched by Jackson, who, according to his private secretary Nicholas Trist, reportedly told a family member that he didn't believe the Earth was round.

