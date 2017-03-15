What's in a name, Secretary Tillerson?

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: For the Trump administration, Rex Tillerson's "Wayne Tracker" alias marks a new level of weirdness

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) A new American absurdity has joined the ranks of Carlos Danger and John Barron. His name is "Wayne Tracker" and he's the alter ego once employed by Rex Tillerson -- America's secretary of state, whose middle name is Wayne -- and, who has, until now, been one of the most respected members of the Trump administration.

Michael D'Antonio

According to a letter sent this week from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to a judge, Tillerson adopted the moniker to discuss climate change and other sensitive issues when he was the big boss at ExxonMobil. The judge is overseeing Schneiderman's current investigation into the oil company's possible concealment of key facts about climate change. "The email address, Wayne.Tracker@exxonmobil.com, is part of the company's email system and was put in place for secure and expedited communications between select senior company officials and the former chairman for a broad range of business-related topics," spokesman Alan T. Jeffers said in statement

Schneiderman has a different opinion, noting in his letter that Tillerson's "Tracker" emails may be relevant to "potentially false or misleading statements to investors and the public" and that the discovery of this alias brings "additional urgency" to his demand that Exxon hand over relevant documents in the investigation.

For the Trump administration, "Wayne Tracker" marks a new level of weirdness amid a first hundred days already chock-full with the strange. For the rest of us, he's a reminder that some of our leaders seem unable to resist using ridiculous tricks and deceptions.

In choosing to use an alias, Tillerson was able to hide thoughts he felt he needed to communicate without being discovered -- though using his middle name shows either a lack of imagination or remarkable confidence that no one would uncover his ruse. Trump's choice of names, John Miller and John Baron, indicates a similar boldness -- or lack of imagination -- to Tillerson's. Trump's middle name is John and, in the case of "Baron," the name reflects his well-known admiration for Baron Hilton (though elsewhere he has attributed the name as being inspired by that of his youngest son).