(CNN) "Ghost calls" to 911 from T-Mobile phones in Dallas are clogging the city's emergency dispatch system, the city said -- and a 6-month-old boy's mother blames the issue for her child's death.

Since November, when some T-Mobile customers have dialled 911 their phones have been spontaneously making multiple calls, clogging the system, city officials said.

Police are now investigating whether the issue led to the death of Brandon Alex on Saturday. His babysitter said that she dialed 911 multiple times without getting an answer. The 911 operators returned each of the babysitter's calls but could not reach her, city officials said.

"He was only 6 months," the boy's mother, Bridget Alex, told CNN affiliate KTVT. "It wasn't his time."

City officials confirmed the babysitter used a T-Mobile device. They said no other cell phone carriers seemed to be affected by the "ghost calls" issue.

