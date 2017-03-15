This middle school's acronym is IPMS. Parents want a name change

Story highlights
- "They just don't want to be ridiculed," a parent says
- Over 275 people have signed a petition to change the school's name
(CNN)Even before it opens, the Innovation Park Middle School has parents seeing red.
They have a problem with its acronym: IPMS.
The school in Lake Nona, Florida, is scheduled to open in August. The name was chosen during a school board meeting as a compromise between Innovation Middle and Moss Park Middle.
"They don't want to go to a school and wear a red shirt with the letters IPMS across the shirt for athletics, for academic competitions," Christal Feldman, a parent, told CNN affiliate WKMG.
"They just don't want to be ridiculed or be made fun of from other students from other schools."
More than 275 people have signed a petition to change the name of the middle school to something that won't be a "potential disgrace and embarrassment" to the community.
The school board is planning to reconvene and discuss changing the name of the new school.