A 6-year-old girl gives up her birthday party to give back to the homeless

Story highlights The family prepared chicken, fish, spaghetti, pizza and mashed potatoes

The line stretched around the block

(CNN) Armani Crews was turning 6. But what she was asking her parents for was far from a typical birthday party.

The Chicago kindergartener said she didn't want a celebration with her friends. She wanted, instead, to feed the homeless.

When her mom said they could hand out sandwiches, she insisted on serving exactly what she'd have had at her party.

When her dad warned she wouldn't get any presents, she replied, "That's okay. As long as they can eat, I'm fine."

That, says her mom, is when the family realized Armani was serious.

Read More