Dutch elections: PM's party leading, exit polls show

(CNN) Conservative Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party has taken the lead in an election widely seen as an indicator of populist sentiment in Europe, exit polls for the national broadcaster NOS indicated Wednesday.

Estimates project the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) is followed by a three-way tie for second: Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV), Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and and D66 (Democrats).

Polls closed at 9 p.m. (4 p.m. ET).

Controversial anti-immigrant, anti-European Union figure Wilders had run on a "de-Islamification" platform, calling for Islamic schools to be closed and the Quran and burqa to be banned.

That message struck a chord with many ordinary Dutch voters who have been hard hit by the government's austerity measures , and who feel the country has taken in too many refugees and migrants.

"The Netherlands is full," Wilders supporter Jack told CNN outside a polling station in Volendam on Wednesday. "If it were up to me I would have stopped all [Turkish people] at the border."

Others were disturbed by the tone of the campaign, and said they had voted tactically, to keep the far right out of power, or for parties they trusted to fight for causes they cared about, irrespective of the current political climate.

"I thought it was important and so I voted strategically," said Amsterdam resident Kathie Somwerwil. "I usually vote a little more left of center but at least now with this Wilders, I think this is not the Dutch way ... so I voted VVD for Mr. Rutte."

Author Bert Nap said he had voted for the progressive PvdA party because it had had the guts to go into government with Rutte's party, despite that making it "very unpopular" with many supporters.

"I want to sustain a party in our political system that has acted very strongly ... They will be decimated in this election but they have to be able to come upright for the next election and so you have to sustain it," he said.