Gerda Taro, left, was the first female war photographer to be killed in the line of work. The 26-year-old German was returning from the front lines of the Spanish Civil War when she was struck by an out-of-control tank in July 1937. Taro learned her craft from Robert Capa, right, a Hungarian who became one of the most acclaimed war photographers of all time. The two Jewish emigrants met in Paris after fleeing their homes during the rise of the Nazis.