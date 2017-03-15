(CNN) WARNING: This story contains spoilers about the "This Is Us" season finale.

The long-stewing marital tensions between Jack and Rebecca on "This Is Us" finally came to a full boil in the emotional season finale. But one of the show's central mysteries has been left to simmer at least until Season 2.

The final hour of the season picked up right where the last episode left off: with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) hopping in his car and driving to Rebecca's big performance after having several beers. The moment had left fans wondering whether Jack's decision to drive drunk would lead to his death, but he made it there safely.

In fact, the episode didn't reveal how Jack died at all.

"Sorry. Gotta wait a little longer now," Ventimiglia said at a panel in Los Angeles after a screening of the finale. "I've gotten in the habit of telling people, 'Lets not focus on how he died or when he died, lets focus on how he lived.'"

