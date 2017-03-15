'M.F.A.' thriller takes on campus rape

(CNN) The gritty feature film "M.F.A." takes on the topic of campus rape with a vengeance.

The thriller, which debuted at SXSW this week, explores what happens to survivors of sexual assault through the story of an unlikely vigilante.

Noelle -- an art student played by Francesca Eastwood -- is raped by her campus crush in a violent, vivid scene. As a result, Noelle seeks revenge on rapists who walk free, which ultimately inspires her artwork.

The film is directed by Natalia Leite and written by actress Leah McKendrick, who also plays Eastwood's next door neighbor in the movie.

"M.F.A." actor/writer Leah McKendrick with director Natalia Leite

McKendrick told CNN that several producers and studio executives cautioned that the film was "risky" -- but she was determined to get it made.

