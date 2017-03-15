(CNN) Is there anything that Hollywood won't recycle?

Apparently not.

The publication reported that plans for a reboot are in the early stages, but there's talk of potentially having "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan appear in the project.

Almost immediately fans of "The Matrix" started voicing their displeasure with the idea.

A #Matrix movie without the Wachowski's or Keanu isn't something anyone wants...leave classics alone and write some new damn material... — David Reyes (@SolidCloud_DR) March 15, 2017

I sincerely hope they'll not ruin the best movie EVER made https://t.co/pUxcGE8ckm #Matrix #THEONE — Uros Simcic (@UrosSimcic) March 15, 2017

Not sure why everyone is pissed about a #Matrix TV reboot. That world has potential for some amazing storytelling. Endless possibilities. — Ryan Griffen (@RyanJGriffen) March 15, 2017

If it happens, it wouldn't be the first time folks rose up against rebooting a classic.

Here are nine other remakes, which didn't go over well:

"Arthur"

Someone, somewhere thought it was a good idea to have Russell Brand and Helen Mirren remake this comedy about a drunken millionaire, which originally starred Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli.

They were wrong, as no one loved it.

"The Bad News Bears"

In 1976, the story of a crotchety coach turning a little league team with some of the worst players into champions played really well.

The 2005 remake with Billy Bob Thornton barely made it over the plate.

It received mixed reviews and didn't do well at the box office.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

This one wasn't so much a critical and/or box office failure as it was a disappointment to those who loved the original.

The 2005 remake with Johnny Depp taking on the Gene Wilder role was a full blown Hollywood production with Tim Burton as director.

But many fans felt it failed to capture the magic of the 1971 original, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

In a 2009 interview, Wilder said he couldn't bring himself to watch the remake.

"I like Johnny Depp, I like him, as an actor I like him very much," Wilder said. "But when I saw little pieces in the promotion of what he was doing, I said I don't want to see the film, because I don't want to be disappointed in him."

"Conan the Barbarian"

Arnold Schwarzenegger brought some muscle to his 1982 role as a barbarian seeking revenge for the deaths of his parents.

Jason Momoa tried to do the same in a 2011 remake.

Ron Perlman and Rose McGowan also starred.

"Ghostbusters"

There was plenty of debate from the moment the all-female cast reboot was announced.

Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon brought plenty of star power to the 2016 film but failed to deliver a box office blockbuster.

The original turned into a film franchise, along with spinoff video games, comic books and a TV series. No word on if the remake will get a sequel.

"The Karate Kid"

This 2010 film was a remake in name only.

Jaden Smith (son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith) and Jackie Chan star as a martial arts student and teacher.

The beloved 1984 original -- starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita -- was set in the United States and featured karate. The reboot was set in China and featured kung fu.

Both tell a tail of perseverance and hard work.

Reviews were mixed, but it did well at the box office.

Point Break

The 1991 starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves found more love after it left the theaters than in them.

The 2015 version may have to wait years to see if history will repeat itself.

While the remake starring Édgar Ramírez and Luke Bracey was pretty to look at, moviegoers didn't exactly catch the wave.

"Psycho"

Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 horror film was a classic and gave us an iconic slasher- shower scene.

The 1998 remake directed by Gus Van Sant?

Not so much.

Despite being an almost shot for shot remake, the new version couldn't overcome the negative reviews.

The film starred Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore, Viggo Mortensen, William H. Macy and Anne Heche.

"Total Recall"

You are to be forgiven if you don't even remember this one.

In 2012, Colin Farrell took on the lead role in the film based on the sci-fi thriller that originally starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The action revolved around a factory worker who had false memories implanted in his brain by the government -- and fans of the first "Recall" like to pretend this reboot never really existed.