'Master of None' Season 2 coming this summer

- "Master of None" returns May 12
- The show won an Emmy last year
(CNN)Buongiorno "Master of None" Season 2.
Aziz Ansari tweeted a clip Wednesday from the next season of his Netflix series, which he announced returns May 12.
The 15-second clip features Ansari's character, Dev Shahm, with Arnold Baumheiser (Eric Wareheim) driving around the Italian countryside on Vespas.
Fans of the series will remember that Dev took off for Italy at the end of the first season.
The show centers around Dev's life in New York City, where he is an actor struggling to break out of doing commercials and into films. He's also looking for lasting love and dealing with his parents, who are played by Ansari's real life mother and father.
"Master of None" won an Emmy in 2016 for outstanding writing for a comedy series.
In a 2015 interview, series co-creator Alan Yang told CNN that he and Ansari decided early in their creative process to expand the show's themes to include issues of race, diversity and family.
"In the beginning, it was kind of more of a dating show," Yang said. "But as we started talking about it, it started broadening."
Last year, Ansari told The Hollywood Reporter that viewers were going to have to be patient for Season 2 to arrive.
"This show isn't the type of show where we're going to be able to just turn around and turn it in right away," he said. "We covered so much stuff in Season 1 and wanted to make sure the ideas we had in Season 2 were equally interesting and the episodes were just as ambitious."