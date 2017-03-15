'Master of None' Season 2 coming this summer

Story highlights "Master of None" returns May 12

The show won an Emmy last year

(CNN) Buongiorno "Master of None" Season 2.

Aziz Ansari tweeted a clip Wednesday from the next season of his Netflix series, which he announced returns May 12.

The 15-second clip features Ansari's character, Dev Shahm, with Arnold Baumheiser (Eric Wareheim) driving around the Italian countryside on Vespas.

Master of None Season 2 premieres May 12th on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nqqogKPnrm — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) March 15, 2017

Fans of the series will remember that Dev took off for Italy at the end of the first season.

The show centers around Dev's life in New York City, where he is an actor struggling to break out of doing commercials and into films. He's also looking for lasting love and dealing with his parents, who are played by Ansari's real life mother and father.

