(CNN) A&E Network has renewed its docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" for a second season.

The network announced Wednesday that there will be 10 new hour-long episodes in which Remini will continue to explore accounts of former members of the Church of Scientology.

The series is a passion project for the "King of Queens" star and former Scientologist, who left the church following a public falling out in 2013.

"The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue," Remini told The Hollywood Reporter. "It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone's stories and said, 'If you don't like it, don't be part of Scientology.' "

