'Get Out' star on not being 'black enough'

He said he resents having to prove his blackness

(CNN) Despite being a dark-skinned black man, actor Daniel Kaluuya still has to prove his race.

He spoke out after Samuel Jackson criticized the casting of Kaluuya, who is British, in the horror film.

"Get Out," which was written and directed by comedian Jordan Peele, has been celebrated for taking on racism in a plot centered on a black man visiting his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend.

In an interview with New York radio station Hot 97.1 last week, Jackson wondered "what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that."

