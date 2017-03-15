What to expect in 'This Is Us' Season 2

Story highlights Season 2 of 'This is Us' will take on a 'lighten up a little,' according to producers

'This Is Us' concluded its first season on Tuesday

(CNN) After an emotionally taxing freshman season that frequently left fans reaching for their tissue boxes, Season 2 of "This Is Us" will lighten things up, according to the show's executive producers.

"People call the show a dramedy but we're going to lean into the [comedy] a little more," said co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker Tuesday night after a screening of the finale.

Fellow co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger added: "We were talking to [creator] Dan [Fogelman] for actually a few hours today about Season 2 and we kept pitching things and then we'd say, 'That's too sad! Let's lighten up a little.'"

While Season 1 has at times been consumed by loss and sadness, Berger said it was the birthday parties and moments of togetherness that fueled some of the most "beautiful" scenes.

