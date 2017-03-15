Breaking News

CNN 10 - March 16, 2017

Updated 5:54 PM ET, Wed March 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0316_00035701
ten.0316_00035701

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 03/16/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 03/16/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

March 16, 2017

A vote in the Netherlands is being closely watched across Europe, and we're explaining why today on CNN 10. Another major story in European politics involves a renewed push to separate Scotland from the United Kingdom, though a potential referendum may be years away. And we're breaking down a Fed decision to raise its key interest rate and how this could eventually affect all Americans.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10