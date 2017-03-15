John Legend on supporting Chrissy Teigen during battle with postpartum depression

Story highlights John Legend says that when he learned his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was battling postpartum depression, he immediately did his research

(CNN) When John Legend learned that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had been diagnosed with postpartum depression, he started doing his research.

As a man, "you don't know internally what it feels like," Legend told People . "You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help."

In an essay for Glamour magazine this month, Teigen revealed she had unknowingly been suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Luna, last April. She said that it was only diagnosed recently and that she had begun taking an antidepressant.

As a husband, Legend said, his job was to try to "support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her."

"I feel like that's the least I could do," he said. "You need to be present, and you need to be compassionate. And we're all learning and trying to figure it out as we go. At least do that and try to figure it out together."

