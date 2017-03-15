South Korea presidential election date announced

Story highlights South Koreans set to go to the polls May 9

Special election convened after ex-leader's impeachment upheld less than a week ago

(CNN) The date for South Korea's presidential election has been announced, with the country set to vote on its next leader nearly two months after a court upheld the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.

The country's presidential elections will take place on May 9, Interior Minister Hong Yun-sik said Wednesday. Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn will not run in the election, he confirmed.

"I have concluded that it is not appropriate for me to run in the election, to maintain stable national security and manage a fair election," Hwang said.

The special election was announced following the downfall of Park, the first female South Korean leader. Last week the country's Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach Park over allegations of corruption and cronyism.

With the ruling, she became the country's first democratically elected leader to be forcibly removed.

